Edgerton annual budget to exceed revenue neutral rate

Edgerton City Council members voted to exceed the revenue neutral rate for next year’s budget cycle.

No one spoke at Thursday’s public hearing.

The city’s proposed mill rate is 29.671 mills. This is slightly less from last year’s rate of 29.674 mills and exceeds the county rate of 29.140.

In March 2021,Senate Bill 13 was signed by Gov. Laura Kelly, repealing the previous tax lid. This is the second year the City of Edgerton has prepared its budget under the new Kansas state law.

City finance director Karen Kindle said it was focused on the total property tax revenue required for the budget and Senate Bill 13 focused on the mill rate.

“It uses last year’s tax revenue and this year’s assessed property tax valuation,” she said. “However, Senate Bill 13 does not provide for any adjustments to the rate to capture growth, issuances of debt or any county errors in assessed valuation.”

Kindle said at the city council’s June 2021 meeting, officials decided to make room for adjustments that included rural incentives like property tax abatements, territory annexations, growth and assessed value of non-residential property, growth of residential property based on inflation of the CIP-U, issuance of general obligation debt and any errors by the county.

Kindle said the property tax revenue amounts for this year were based on the adjustments.

This year’s property tax revenue was $1,757,510 with the recommended adjustments to the RNR of $32,005 comes out to a recommended mill rate for the 2023 budget of $1,789,515.

Kindle said the county calculated its revenue neutral rate at 29.14 mills.

Council members Bill Malloy and Joshua Beem were absent.