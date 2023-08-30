Development plans for awaited Culver’s Restaurant move forward

A long-anticipated Culver’s Restaurant is coming to Gardner.

It will be located on the south side of town, at the Gardner Road and Interstate 35 exit, next to the QuikTrip convenience store.

Gardner Community Development Director Dave Knopick said the original plan for the property had been part of the convenience store.

“We have been waiting for this project to come through for quite some time now,” he said. “We are excited that it has finally come to fruition.”

Gardner City Council members approved the development and rezoning of the property, which also included the additional stipulations by the city planning commission. Among those include the 1.42-acre lot requires a monument sign meet electronic message sign standards. Other conditions include constructions plans must be submitted for building permit approval, providing documentation that Culver’s has the right of access to the western entrance from QuikTrip as well as approval of certain deviations. Those deviations include a landscaping buffer, 62 parking stalls, landscaping to mitigate car lights and drive-thru location on the building and a sidewalk measuring 8-feet wide.

Council vice president Steve Shute questioned officials about traffic flow.

“I know there have been some negotiations with the property to the south,” he said. “If they ever decided to come to the table to have an access point, is there still a possibility that could be accommodated?”

Knopick said officials had extensive conversations with the property owners and determined the south access was unsuitable for addressing the needs of all the parties involved, including QuikTrip.

“At this point in time, the plan does not accommodate any access to the south,” he said. “I would anticipate that the site would be developed further (and) planned without that access to the properties in the future.”

Council president Mark Baldwin asked if the new infrastructure construction would affect the timing and plans for the Gardner Road overpass reconstruction project.

Knopick said he did not know if there would be any more additional rights-of-way in that area, or if it was required through QuikTrip’s original development plans.

Public works director Kellen Headlee said he was not aware of exactly where the right-of-way line would be, and any additional adjustments would be handled through the right-of-way process.

Knopick said he believed there were adequate setbacks for the site, which did affect the access point.

Baldwin asked if the city was responsible for the right-of-way. Gardner City Administrator Jim Pruetting said the city was not, noting that the Kansas Department of Transportation was responsible.

Shute asked if the city was still negotiating with KDOT on a left turn into the site. Headlee said it had not been finalized, but the agency was amendable for a left turn into the development, but not a left turn out.

Council member Tory Roberts said she thought the planning commission had asked excellent questions of the developer and vetted the project well.

“I like that we had to be kind of creative to get everything to fit on that lot,” she said.

Knopick said the site was relatively tight, especially for the traffic city officials anticipate to be generated.

“They anticipate more highway traffic than a typical Culver’s,” he said.

Knopick said the traffic flow is one of the reasons the drive-thru would be built on the front side of the restaurant.

Baldwin asked if QuikTrip had any comments about Culver’s development plans. Knopick said the company’s issues were addressed through their original agreement with Culver’s.

The land was annexed to Gardner in 2011 as part of the South Center Street annexation and rezoned from agricultural to commercial. It was platted for a subdivision in 2003 and 2014, but was replatted again in 2020 for the QuikTrip convenience store development project.