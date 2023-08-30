Community Blood Center hosting drive Sept. 6

The Community Blood Center is looking for donors for their upcoming blood drive.

The event is planned from noon – 4 p.m. Sept. 6 at New Century Fieldhouse, 551 New Century Parkway.

Appointments are preferred and can be made at savealifenow.org/group with group code EH1G.

Donors will receive a free or discounted beverage voucher from local breweries and wineries, including Transport Brewery, as a part of the Pint for a Pint event.

For more information, contact Rob Knaussman at 913-826-3023 or rob.knaussman@jocogov.org.