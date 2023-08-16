Ash & Anvil celebrates outdoor expansion with The Bellows

Lynne HermansenGardner NewsAsh and Anvil Cigar Lounge has expanded a year after opening, opening an outdoor space on the backside of the former Winters Automotive and Transmission behind Groundhouse Coffee on Main Street.Owner Derrick Stockton said he felt the lounge and outdoor space were something Gardner needed.“It is all about building community,” he said. “Opening the space to more people (and non-cigar smokers) opens it up to a bigger community here in Gardner.”Stockton said he was hoping to build the same community with the outdoor space as the business had established with the cigar lounge last year.During Thursday night’s opening,…