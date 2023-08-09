Johnson County 4-H Shooting Sports competes at nationals

Arn EcclesSpecial to the Gardner NewsSix Johnson County 4-H Shooting Sports members went to Grand Island, Neb., this summer, competing in 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships.The team was among 719 total participants, representing 42 states. Members and teams representing nine disciplines competed against each other as individuals and as part of their state teams. Teams of up to four members from Kansas were picked from top-placing individuals from Kansas 4-H State Shooting Sports matches. Individuals can only participate in an individual discipline once at nationals during their 4-H careers. Awards were presented for each of the three days of competition…