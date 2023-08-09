Gardner approves preliminary design for Kill Creek Water Facility expansion project

Lynne HermansenGardner NewsA nearly $1.3 million contract with Crossland Heavy Contractors for the preliminary design of the Kill Creek Water Resource Recovery Facility Expansion was approved at the July 17 Gardner City Council meeting.City utilities senior staff engineer Jeff LeMire said the selection process began with the selection committee in March. Officials interviewed three firms in April before choosing Crossland Heavy Contractors.The selection committee chose Crossland Heavy Contractors based on it being a local company with experience in design-build projects and knowledge of local suppliers and the labor market.Committee members consisted of city utilities manager Gonzalo Garcia, LeMire, community development…