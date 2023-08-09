Edgerton approves Dwyer Farms sanitary sewer extension

Lynne HermansenGardner NewsThe City of Edgerton’s new housing development, Dwyer Farms, made its first steps toward construction during the city council’s July 27 meeting.“The shovel is in the ground,” Edgerton City Administrator Beth Linn said.The land of service permit was issued earlier that day. City officials said they were very excited to begin the development.City council members passed the installation of sewer pipe to serve the development as part of the consent agenda. Future additions to the project will include more upgrades at the Edgerton wastewater lift station.The city plans to advertise for sewer project bids in October and award…