Cnano opening $94.7 million North American Headquarters at New Century Commerce Center

Lynne HermansenGardner NewsIn early June, Johnson County officials approved a 333,000 square-foot facility for Cnano Technology’s new North American headquarters at the Class-A spec building at New Century Commerce Center.The $94.7 million liquid conductive paste facility from China will create more than 100 new jobs for $7.1 million. The paste manufactured at the new site is used in various electronics from vehicle batteries to cell phones and power tools.The new building was created with a public-private partnership between Johnson County, the county’s airport commission and VanTrust Real Estate.Johnson County Board of Commissioners Chairman Mike Kelly said there was “real excitement…