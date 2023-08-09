Cnano opening $94.7 million North American Headquarters at New Century Commerce Center

Lynne HermansenGardner NewsIn early June, Johnson County officials approved a 333,000 square-foot facility for Cnano Technology’s new North American headquarters at the Class-A spec building at New Century Commerce Center.The $94.7 million liquid conductive paste facility from China will create more than 100 new jobs for $7.1 million. The paste manufactured at the new site is used in various electronics from vehicle batteries to cell phones and power tools.The new building was created with a public-private partnership between Johnson County, the county’s airport commission and VanTrust Real Estate.Johnson County Board of Commissioners Chairman Mike Kelly said there was “real excitement…

Subscribe Now to continue reading.
Login Join Now

Other News