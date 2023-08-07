Rodeo queen, princess coronation moved to Grandpa’s Barn

Lynne HermansenGardner NewsOn Tuesday, the Rodeo Queen and Princess coronations were moved from the main arena to Grandpa’s Barn due to the weather.Typically, the annual coronation takes place in the ring, followed by horse races and competitions. These events were canceled for the same weather issues.The rodeo queen and princess are both Emmas from Bucyrus.Emma Grove was announced as the 2023 rodeo princess and has been a member of the 4-H Horse Club for the past two years. She has horses of her own at home and showed one at the fair.Emma Kaiser was announced as the 2023 rodeo queen…