Davids attends Johnson County Fair for the first time

Lynne HermansenGardner NewsThis year marked the first time 3rd District Rep. Sharice Davids was able to attend the Johnson County Fair.On Tuesday, Davids toured the fairgrounds, met with 4-H’ers and handed out free hot dogs with members of the Gardner Police Department.Davids said she felt it was even more important to support the fair as she serves on the House Agriculture Committee.“I never pretended I knew everything already about ag,” she said. “I think we can be pretty clear about my lack of knowledge of the agricultural space in general.”Davids said agriculture is the No. 1 sector in the State…