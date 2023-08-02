Board approves superintendent contract

– Lynne HermansenThe USD 231-Gardner Edgerton Board of Education approved Superintendent Dr. Brian Huff’s contract during the board’s July 17 meeting. The decision came after the board conducted four executive sessions and spent more than two hours behind closed doors, discussing various issues.The decision to approve Huff’s contract was made after more than an hour in closed session. According to the contract, the superintendent will receive a 4.2 percent increase from Huff’s base salary during the 2022-2023 school year and a $10,000 annual car allowance….