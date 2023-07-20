JCPRD offers summer fun for all ages

Johnson County Park and Recreation District offers year-round program, activities and special events for all ages. For more information or to register online for the programs listed here, visit JCPRD.com/Register and complete a search for any of the activity numbers listed below. To register by phone, call 913-831-3359. A reminder that while JCPRD’s 50 Plus programs are primarily for people who are age 50 or older, interested parties who have not yet reached that magic age may still be able to attend. Persons 18 and older who are interested in a 50 Plus class are invited to call the 50…