GEHS wrestling program hosts women’s self-defense clinic

By Pete Logan For the Gardner News On Wednesday night, the Gardner Edgerton High School wrestling program, led by head coach Tyler Cordts, hosted a free women’s self-defense seminar in the GEHS Wrestling Room. More than 30 girls and women from the ages of 13 to 50-plus attended the event. Capt. Tyson Kilbey of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office taught the participants basic, fundamental techniques to defend themselves in the case of a violent assault. The class was the first of its kind ever to be hosted at Gardner Edgerton High School. Before the seminar, Cordts spoke about the need…