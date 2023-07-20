Fire District No. 1 plans to exceed revenue neutral rate; public hearing set for Aug. 22

Lynne Hermansen Gardner News The Johnson County Fire District No. 1 Board voted 2-1 to publish a notification to conduct a public hearing on its proposed 2024 budget during its July 11 meeting. Board treasurer Ron Conus was the dissenting vote. Board chair Randy Gregorcyk was absent. The proposed budget for fiscal year 2024 is $12,264,618. The June 30 financial report showed the fire district was over budget by one percent. “But it is not as dire as it looks,” accountant Matt Magle said. Magle said there were a lot of first time payments for items that came out the…