Howe warns residents not to fall victim to scams following storms

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office urges residents to make direct contact with their insurance providers and/or trusted local home improvement contractors regarding damage to their homes in the wake of Friday’s damaging storms. They should not give any personal information to individuals attempting to provide services door-to-door. Scammers may also make contact via unsolicited phone calls. Residents should be cautious when callers purport to know the homeowner’s name and/or address. Residents are advised to obtain home repair services from reputable local businesses, and they should insist upon written contracts and reasonable payment terms as well as a verifiable local…