Edgerton discusses adding three new items for the 2024 budget

Lynne HermansenGardner NewsBudget planning for 2024 is in full swing.Edgerton City Council members conducted a workshop July 6 to discuss three programs and initiatives for new budget considerations city officials hoped to plan for in the upcoming 2024 budget cycle.Assistant city administrator Meagan Borth presented a proposal for a property tax rebate program for residents 65 and older who lived within the city limits and own their home or reside in an owner-occupied home.Approximately 14 percent of residents meet that criteria, she said, noting that was about 91 homes in Edgerton.Borth said the program applied to the city portion of…