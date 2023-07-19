Edgerton council discusses snow removal procedures

Lynne HermansenGardner NewsEdgerton City Council members agreed to allow North Point Development to house snow-removal equipment during the winter season at their meeting on Thursday.Development Services Director Zach Moore said a new site west off Waverly Road, at the end of West 193rd Street, was better in the long-term versus the original snow depot site request along West 191st Street.Moore said the original applications for the first proposed site were originally intended to be considered by the city’s planning commission July 11, but continuances were required and the application would not be ready in time. Moore said they entered into…