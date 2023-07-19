Despite stormy weather, Transport Brewery has official ribbon-cutting

Lynne HermansenGardner NewsAfter opening during the spring, Transport Brewery had its official ribbon-cutting Friday.The Gardner location at 131 E. Main St. is the business’ second brewery. The original is located in downtown Shawnee.Sean Greenwood, partner and brewer, said it took the business about two and a half years to get to this point.“We are really happy that everybody is here, and we are able to do this,” he said. “It has been a huge effort, not just within the Transport family, but with partners we have had come down.”Greenwood thanked partner Mike McVeigh.“He has single-handedly put together a lot of…