Parker Quartet to perform at Midwest Trust Center Aug. 2

The Midwest Trust Center invites audiences to hear works from Beethoven, Anthony Cheung, Suzanne Farrin and Michi Wiancko performed by the Parker Quartet. The performance is scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 2 in the Polsky Theatre. Renowned for its dynamic interpretations and polished, expansive colors, the Parker Quartet has rapidly distinguished itself as one of the preeminent ensembles of its generation, dedicated purely to the sound and depth of their music. Since 2002, the Quartet has appeared at some of the world’s most important venues including the 92nd Street Y in New York, Lincoln Center, the University of Chicago, Wigmore…