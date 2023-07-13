Gardner Road bridge construction delayed

Lynne Hermansen Gardner News The Kansas Department of Transportation has further delayed the reconstruction of the crumbling Gardner Road bridge over Interstate 35 for another year. The announcement was made during the July 3 Gardner City Council meeting. City Administrator Jim Pruetting said the project will not begin until fall of next year at the earliest. “According to the secretary, they are overwhelmed with their right-of-way staff and all the projects they have,” he said. “They had to revisit and reprioritize projects. We got pushed to fall 2024.” Pruetting said this was the third year the project has been delayed….