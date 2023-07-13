Completion of taxiway rebuild celebrated at JoCo executive airport

Dignitaries from various levels of government as well as community members gathered Friday to celebrate the completion of Johnson County Executive Airport’s rebuilt Taxiway Bravo, completely paid for through federal funding. The taxiway is the final of three major pavement reconstruction projects partnership with the Federal Aviation Administration, due to the previous infrastructure surpassing its expected service life. “Collaboration between local and federal jurisdictions was key in making some major improvements to the Johnson County Executive Airport, one of the most highly-used airports in Kansas,” Johnson County Board of County Commissioners Chairman Mike Kelly said. “This airport supports several types…