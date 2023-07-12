Rodgers sets Independence Day off with a bang

Lynne Hermansen Gardner News The rain held off long enough for Gardner to host one of the city’s biggest annual Independence Day festivals in recent memory. “We have a great show tonight,” Gardner Mayor Todd Winters said, welcoming the crowd to the July 4 event in Celebration Park. “Today is about remembering the rights and the freedoms that we get to enjoy in the United States of America,” he said. “We humbly remember those courageous men and women who served and sacrificed and put their lives on the line to protect those rights and freedoms.” Winters recognized veterans, current armed…