Gardner seeks state support for welcome sign

Lynne HermansenGardner NewsThe City of Gardner is lacking a sign, welcoming motorists entering the city limits, but city officials are hopeful the state might support plans for a new one.Local resident and school board candidate Heath Freeman requested the city consider installing one similar to surrounding municipalities in the county during the council’s July 3 meeting.“Our monument sign is woefully inadequate, embarrassingly so” he said.Freeman said it was a big about-face for him after opposing one in the past. He said he would like to see city staff conduct an investigation on how to get one, particularly one near the…