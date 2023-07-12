Gardner plans to move forward with flat tax rate for 2024 budget

Lynne HermansenGardner NewsThe Gardner City Council unanimously agreed at its June 3 meeting that the best course of action for the 2024 budget was to proceed with the staff’s recommendation for a flat mill rate.Staff recommended the flat mill rate in order to give capacity for local projects, maintain the general fund balance and credit rating and handle unexpected increases in insurance premiums.The revenue neutral rate is the mill levy required to raise the same amount of property tax as the previous year using the current year’s assessed valuation amounts.A homeowner’s tax bill is calculated by multiplying the home value…