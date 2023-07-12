Gardner Edgerton keeps Bible on bookshelves; critics say board deviated from district policy

Lynne Hermansen Gardner News In May, then-senior Elizabeth Fiedler requested the Gardner Edgerton Board of Education show fairness in reviewing and banning books and challenged the district to ban the Bible from library shelves. “I fear that children will be indoctrinated into following the dangerous example set by some of these passages, or it will corrupt their innocence,” Fiedler said. Gardner Edgerton removed seven library books during the school year for review. The requests were made by Carrie Schmidt, who has advocated for having certain books removed for what she described as inappropriate content. In May, Fiedler claimed the Bible…