Gardner discusses changes in email public comments procedure

Lynne HermansenGardner NewsAfter recent Gardner City Council meetings where Mayor Todd Winters read lengthy emails submitted by local residents, council members are considering whether reading those emails should continue.The issue was discussed during the council’s June 20 meeting. During recent meetings, Winters read emails in their entirety so they could be included in the public record. However, council member Kacy Deaton suggested the council consider a policy change regarding public comments. Deaton explained how residents who attended meetings in person and spoke during a public comment period were limited to five minutes, but emails were read in their entirety, which…