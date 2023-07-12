Families experience the ‘Wonder’ of reptiles, amphibians in Edgerton

Lynne HermansenGardner NewsFamilies were introduced to a variety of snake, reptile and amphibian species Friday morning at Edgerton City Hall.Dan Cowell, founder of the Animal Wonders program at the Kansas City Zoo, demonstrated how safe animals were with people, how to hold or touch the animals properly, how the animals live and how to properly care for each one.“A lot of these reptiles you are going to meet today do have some sad stories,” he said. “But all of them are really awesome.”Cowell reassured the children in attendance not to be scared. He encouraged them to stay calm and let…