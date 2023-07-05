Saturday structure fire sparks investigation

The cause of a Saturday afternoon garage fire in Spring Hill remains under investigation.Shortly before 2 p.m., firefighters with Johnson County Fire District No. 1 responded to a structure fire in the 500 block of East Hale Street. When units arrived, firefighters found a detached garage on fire. Officials said a resident who was home at the time of the fire was examined for smoke inhalation, but refused to be transported for treatment. A neighboring home was also damaged, but the residents living there were not displaced.Agencies assisting firefighters included the Olathe Fire Department, Johnson County MED-ACT and the Johnson…