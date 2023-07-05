Meyers retires from lifetime career in fire service

Lynne Hermansen Gardner News There were not enough tables and chairs to contain the crowded fire station bay filled with love, respect and admiration for a retiring fire chief. Johnson County Fire District No. 1 fire station was packed with people from all walks of Fire Chief Dennis Meyers’ life and career, celebrating him at his retirement party Friday morning. Meyers announced his retirement from 54 years of fire service in Johnson County the previous week. “I am just overwhelmed with the amount of people here,” he said. “A lot of my good friends, old friends.” Meyers introduced his family,…