Johnson County commissioners approve proposed 2024 budget

The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners set the maximum proposed FY 2024 Budget at a little more than $1.79 billion during its meeting Thursday. The budget is comprised of $1.26 billion in expenditures and $528.64 million in reserves. Once published, it cannot be increased, but it can be decreased before being adopted. The proposed FY 2024 budget includes a mill levy rollback in the county’s total property tax levy to an estimated 24.319 mills (a 0.289 mill levy reduction when compared to the FY 2023 mill levy). Due to pending exemptions, once assessed valuation is finalized in October, the…