Dwyer Farms development moves forward

Lynne HermansenGardner NewsEdgerton City Council members passed three items related to the new Dwyer Farms development during their June 22 meeting. The development is located at Braun and West 207th streets and West 8th Street and Edgerton Road.The sewer line encroachment agreement with KPC Pipeline is similar to the West 207th Street grade project, officials said.According to the agreement, the 18-foot sanitary sewer extension project crosses the existing KPC Pipeline and consists of two high- pressure natural gas, cross-country pipelines, with one being 8 feet and the other 10 feet. Edgerton will reimburse KPC Pipeline $800 a day. KPC will…