Davids striving to link local, federal officials in support of $4 billion Panasonic project

By Tim CarpenterKansas ReflectorTOPEKA — U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids grabbed a shovel and flipped a chunk of dirt with state and local officials to mark the start of a $61 million road project in support of the 4,000-job Panasonic Energy electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant.The state’s Eisenhower transportation construction fund and required matching contributions from municipal government were earmarked to address a 4.5-mile stretch of road needed to handle the surge in traffic around the manufacturing plant. The goal is to finish in 2024 conversion of a two-lane asphalt road to a divided four-lane roadway with curb, gutter and sidewalks…