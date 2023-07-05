Court finds Edgerton ‘reasonable’ in annexation dispute

Lynne Hermansen Gardner News A decision has been reached in a lawsuit filed more than two years ago against the City of Edgerton by a group of landowners wanting to preserve their communities and the rural landscape in southern Johnson and northern Miami counties. Edgerton City Attorney Lee Hendricks updated council members on the case at the Edgerton City Council’s June 22 meeting. The lawsuit, filed in 2021, resulted from a council decision to annex rural property and rezone it for potential development in Logistics Park. The group, Protect Rural JOCO, claimed the decision was illegal. In a 16-page judgment…