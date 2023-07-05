Movie in the Park on tap Friday

Grab your blanket, your favorite lawn chairs and settle in under the stars to watch Back to the Future at Cornerstone Park during Gardner Parks and Recreation’s Movie in the Park July 7. The event is free, and those attending are welcome to bring their own snacks and non-alcoholic drinks to enjoy during the movie. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., Dippin’ Dots and bottled water will be available for purchase, along with free popcorn while supplies last. From 6:30-8:30 p.m., Happy Faces Entertainment will provide a strolling game show. The movie begins at 9 p.m. Cornerstone Park is located at 215…