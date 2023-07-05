Edgerton drops bachelor’s degree requirement for inspector job

Lynne Hermansen Gardner News The City of Edgerton is no longer requiring building inspector candidates to have a bachelor’s degree, council members learned during their June 22 meeting. Development Services Director Zach Moore told council members Edgerton was the only local jurisdiction requiring a bachelor’s degree for the position. In most cases, the highest requirements were an associate’s degree or high school diploma in addition to experience. “We are going to expand the talent pool by removing the requirement for the bachelor’s degree, but still require the same experience,” he said. Moore said a bachelor’s degree would still be preferred….