U.S. Army provides update on former Sunflower Ammunition site

By Erin SochaKansas ReflectorPublic presses <n>for answers about soil, groundwater <n>at former <n>ammunition plant DE SOTO — The U.S. Army has finished phase two of its three-phased remediation work at the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant, an official said last week.The 9,065-acre site has been the focus of efforts to clean up soil and water contamination that had accumulated over the 50-year life of the facility, which had been used to make explosive materials. Japanese company Panasonic is constructing a massive electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant at this location.“This is a very big undertaking,” said Ian Thomas, the Sunflower project…