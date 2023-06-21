Johnson County hosts budget open houses

Johnson County will host two informal come-and-go style budget open houses for the public to learn about the proposed fiscal year 2024 budget, ask questions and provide informal feedback. The county will host two open houses in different parts of the county. The same information will be presented at both. An open house is planned from 5:30-7 p.m. June 22 in the Johnson County Administration Building, lower level, Room 201, 111 S. Cherry St., Olathe. Another is set from 5:30-7 p.m. June 27 at the Johnson County northeast offices, just inside the east entrance, 6000 Lamar Ave., Mission. On Aug….