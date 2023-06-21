Edgerton celebrates Frontier Days

Lynne Hermansen Gardner News The 52nd-Annual Frontier Days Parade dodged the weekend’s predicted storms. Families lined Nelson street to watch local historian, lifelong resident and Edgerton Historical Museum Owner Charlie Troutner lead the parade as its grand marshal, riding in a 2002 Dodge Viper GTS with Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Master Deputy Brad Johnson. Following the parade, families participated in frog and turtle races, watched the Kansas Border Outlaws perform in the Greenspace and shopped and ate at various vendors and food trucks. The real fun kicked off Friday and Saturday nights with bands Burning Pianos, Landslide, Eastern Heights and…