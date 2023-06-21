Edgerton hires consultant for 2nd St. reconstruction project

Lynne Hermansen Gardner News Renaissance Infrastructure Consulting will design 2nd Street in Edgerton for $523,110. The city’s expenses from 2nd and Nelson streets to the south city limits will be $407,025, with Johnson County covering the remaining $116,085 for its portion of 2nd Street which extends into the county. The project includes street and stormwater improvements, installation of trails, streetlighting and assistance with easement acquisition. Dan Merkh, public works director, said most of the roadway is within Edgerton’s corporate city limits, but a portion is within unincorporated Johnson County. “The level of participation from Johnson County in design and or…