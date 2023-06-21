County approves sediment removal for New Century jail pond

Lynne Hermansen Gardner News Johnson County approved a $329,175.78 contract with Phillips Site Work to remove sediment from the east pond at New Century Adult Detention Center in Gardner. The retention ponds at New Century Adult Detention Center were built in 1997, and sediment removal was last performed in 2006. Johnson County Commissioner Michael Ashcraft said the lake needed attention. “Erosion and drainage is an ongoing issue,” he said. Ashcraft asked if there were any remediation plans to fortify the banks, so they do not have sediment backing up again in five to 10 years. Johnson County Director of Facilities…