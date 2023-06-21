Area ‘hams’ gearing up for Field Day

By Rick Nichols Special to the Gardner News A tradition among America’s amateur radio operators that goes back 90 years to 1933 will be renewed this coming weekend when members of the Santa Fe Trail Amateur Radio Club converge on Ensor Park and Museum in south Olathe for Field Day 2023. Open to the public, the event at the eight-acre site owned and operated by the City of Olathe will give the operators, or “hams,” associated with the amateur radio club a chance to demonstrate their technical skills and display their general knowledge of science in preparing to possibly serve…