Online paywall begins Thursday for Gardner News

CherryRoad Media, the owner of The Gardner News, will be putting the paper’s online articles and the digital issue behind a paywall, beginning June 8.

“We view our online content as an extension of the coverage we provide in the printed paper. Our loyal print subscribers pay for that coverage, and we feel that the same should apply to online content,” said CherryRoad CEO Jeremy Gulban. “All paid print subscribers automatically get online access at no additional charge. As we move forward with enhancements to The Gardner News, readers can expect to see more online features included with their subscription.”

Important notes related to the paywall launch:

• On June 8, subscribers will receive an email with instructions to gain access to the website content.

• If you do not receive an email from us, we may not have your email address information on file. Please contact the Gardner News at 913-884-1875, Option 1 or go to the website, www.gardnernews.com, click the Subscribe button and click the “Already a Print Subscriber?” link to have your subscription verified and login created.

• Subscribers will begin receiving an email for each digital issue on the day of publication. It will have a picture of and link to the current e-edition.

• Non-subscribers will be able to read a few lines of each article then see the prompt to register for a plan.

• Obits will stay in front of the paywall and be available to all readers.

• For issues with logging in, the site display, viewing site content, or signing up for a plan once the paywall has been raised, subscribers can call 973-541-4210 or email subscriberhelp@cherryroad.com.