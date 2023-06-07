Kansas AG not planning lawsuit against Kelly on school bill veto

By Tim CarpenterKansas ReflectorTOPEKA — Attorney General Kris Kobach confirmed a decision not to file a lawsuit contesting Gov. Laura Kelly’s use of the line-item veto on the 2023 Legislature’s bill appropriating funding to K-12 schools.Kansas House Speaker Dan Hawkins and the Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson had responded to Kelly’s targeted deletions from the bill by accusing the governor of violating the Kansas Constitution. The Legislature’s top Republican officials strongly encouraged Kobach to “immediately review this unconstitutional overreach” to determine whether it was necessary to file suit.Masterson subsequently said he was fairly confident the best course was to not…