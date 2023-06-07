Edgerton submits sanitary sewer project for county grant

Lynne HermansenGardner NewsLast year, the City of Edgerton did not receive the $200,000 officials applied for with Johnson County for a Community Development Block Grant. Instead, the city only received $100,000.The $200,000 is the two-year maximum amount a city can apply for with the grant.This year for 2024, Edgerton is applying to the county’s block grant program again to continue maximizing outside funding to leverage city dollars to continue replacing aging city infrastructure.Edgerton normally only applies every other year, city officials said.If awarded, the funds would be used for the East 2nd Street and Hulett Sanitary Sewer Project. The project…