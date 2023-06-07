Edgerton prepares for new Greenspace

Lynne HermansenGardner NewsThe old red brick garage and yellow house at the southeast corner of East 3rd and Nelson streets was torn down Monday morning.City officials said it had been there since about the 1940s or 1950s and contained mold, uneven floors and other hazards. A cat that had made it its home was relocated before the demolition began.The City of Edgerton is making way to repurpose the land for the new downtown Greenspace, which is a long-term city project for a community gathering space. Once constructed, it will house meeting rooms, basketball and pickleball courts, a walking track, catering…