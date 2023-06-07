Edgerton officials award 2023 street program bids

Lynne HermansenGardner NewsEdgerton’s 2023 street preservation program is moving forward after city council members approved contractor agreements during their May 25 meeting.The program, officials said, is designed to extend the life of city streets by using different paving methods, including ultra-thin bonded asphalt surface, chip seal and asphalt overlay. The project was originally budgeted at $158,063, but when bids were opened in April, the amounts for the bonded asphalt surface and overlay exceeded the engineer’s estimate. The bids for the chip seal also exceeded estimates. As a result, city staff recommended the council waive the engineer’s estimates and approve bids…