Gardner Farmers’ Market opens for 2023 season

Lynne Hermansen

Gardner News

The Gardner Farmers’ Market opened for business Thursday with perfect sunny, warm spring weather.

The Gardner Grange sold out of hamburgers, and Westlake Hardware gave out free flower bulbs. This year’s farmer’s market saw new booths with Gardner Gold, The Hope Market and First Bus.

Gardner Gold Special Olympics had games and activities for kids, and Paul Athey, who operates Gardner Gold, also gave out free homemade cookies until they ran out.

The Hope Market was raising funds for food supplies through the sale of homemade earrings. Melissa Prins, who runs the Hope Market, said they were seeing a greater need and more people coming in, but food donations were harder to come by. Lately, Prins said, she paid for much of the food they gave people out of her own pocket.

First Bus was trying to recruit new bus drivers for the Gardner Edgerton’s 2023-2024 school year. Bus drivers start at $19 per hour. Hoping to sign up new drivers, a First Bus employee said she enjoyed having a job that was flexible to her parenting lifestyle, but still paid well. She has driven the bus and attended field trips with her son in the past.

Moonlight Prairie Farm, a new female-owned farm off of Moonlight Road, was taking in its first farmers’ market. The business has been in operation for two years and started through the agricultural program at Johnson County Community College. On Thursday, the business was selling kale, chard, eggs, radishes, snap peas, carrots and a variety of lettuce.

The Farmers’ Market saw a healthy crowd on its first day and looks forward to a successful, robust season, organizers said.

The market is open from 4-7p.m. every Thursday at Cornerstone Park next to the Gardner Aquatic Center and Johnson County Fairgrounds.