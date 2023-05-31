Arsya Hibachi food truck denied conditional-use permit

Lynne Hermansen

Gardner News

Residents’ concerns about a food truck temporarily operating nearby and other issues that could adversely affect them resulted in the Gardner Planning Commission denying a conditional permit during its May 22 meeting.

Planning commissioners voted unanimously to decline a conditional-use permit for the Arsya Hibachi food truck, located at 312 W. Main St.

The original permit request was examined during a public hearing in March, but was tabled because commissioners wanted to hear from the business owner and give him additional time to make changes to odor and traffic issues — both of which were concerns voiced by residents.

The food truck is temporarily located in an area that is zoned commercial. However, the same area is labeled on the city’s future land-use map as community mixed-use. The truck stays on the property when not in use and is connected to electric, water and wastewater utilities. Mobile food text amendments, officials say, make it necessary for trucks that hook up to utilities or stay on-site when not in operation to have a conditional-use permit.

The trailer contains the kitchen and sale window and is situated 250 feet west of Pine Street, where it has been for the past year. The site features outdoor seating for customers and a location for the trailer when not in use. The location has one entrance and one exit.

Gardner Community Development Director Dave Knopick said after hearing the public’s concerns in March as well as re-evaluating the 16 conditions through the process and meeting with the applicant, staff decided to recommend denial because of the adverse effects the truck was having on residents.

“As staff went back through the process and met with the applicant’s representatives, as well as hearing the public comments from the March meeting, we just felt that the list of conditions and things that needed to be improved to be compatible for the neighborhood and neighboring residents was pretty arduous and probably not able to happen and have much time to be done in a timely fashion,” he said.

Longtime resident Melanie Warren lives next door to the site and voiced her opposition at the March public hearing. She told commissioners that trash often blew into her yard, and caused a negative effect on their lives from the lights, noise, exhaust and traffic backups at all hours.

An updated application had been submitted May 18 with no revised site plan for proposed improvements.

“But it showed some changes had been made,” Jesse Hunter, city planner, said.

Steve Knoblock, who represented business owner Herb Klemp, said they were not meaning to disrespect nearby residents or neglect the site, but Klemp was elderly and battling health issues.

Klemp has owned the site for 20 years and been a resident since 1989. His father owned Gardner Lake property in the 1930s. Knoblock, who is also Kemp’s son-in-law, said property ownership was being transferred to he and his wife, Kathryn.

“We are longtime residents of Gardner and not outsiders,” he said.

Knoblock said they had taken the city and residents’ concerns seriously and were working on addressing the safety and traffic issues and had moved the trash facilities to another corner of the property because of odor complaints. The couple also cleans and removes the trash twice a week. Knoblock said they were dedicated to working with the community.

“Efforts have been made to do what we can,” he said. “I welcome anyone to come out.”

Planning commissioner Cleverson Souza said he had been out to the site recently, noting it had improved.

Commissioner Mia Ham said the site was in an odd location.The lot, which is a third of an acre, has always been zoned commercial by the City of Gardner, but is surrounded by residential properties. Other food trucks parked along Main Street are closer to commercial businesses.

Ham said she knew the site used to be a permanent restaurant and still thinks about what the capabilities for a brick-and-mortar site are able to do versus a food truck.

“If a car backs up into the lot, that exhaust goes right into a house that is right on the other side of the fence. That is their backyard,” she said.

Ham said she understands a restaurant was there and the site is commercially zoned, but the limitations — people sitting outside, noise and capacity, what the homeowners hear versus if the food truck were an actual physical building where customers were inside — would make a difference.

“Their (the homeowners’) quality of life is affected,” she said. “So that is just a really, big sticking point for me.”

Knoblock said he realized residents were closely located nearby, but other establishments had similar arrangements, and he would like to see how they accomplished it. Knoblock said the former restaurant had been right up to the residents’ fences in the past, and the lot was purchased as a commercial site a long time ago.

Ham said she wanted to thank them for being open to adjustments and changes to the site. However, commissioner Steve McNeer said he was confused and wanted to know if they were trying to be a distributed site restaurant.

“It has all the components of a permanent type restaurant,” he said.

Business owner Darin Turner told commissioners the business was a food truck that he did not want to move every day. He said he was trying to prevent having to carry its own water tanks and connect to water and sewer hook-ups that are already provided at the site.

“It is restaurant-based, but it is out of a food truck,” he said.

Turner said he would eventually like to operate a restaurant, but is currently using what he has to see how it goes before taking the leap.

Food used on the truck is stored off-site, but follows health department requirements, he said.

McNeer said he was surprised a new restaurant had not been built on the site already, and wanted to know what would happen if someone wanted to build a store or restaurant there.

“We have a conditional-use permit for these guys, so what happens if someone wants to come in?” he said. “Is that something that can be changed over?”

Knopick said it was a commercially-zoned property, and the property owner retains the same development rights as any other commercial property regardless of the commissioners’ decision, but would have to meet all the city’s code requirements. He said it would be between the land owner and lease agreement owner.

The final decision will go to the city council next month. Residents will have a chance to share their concerns again during public comments, or if Gardner Mayor Todd Winters decided to open the meeting for their input.