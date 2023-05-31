American Legion Post No. 19 honors Memorial Day

Lynne Hermansen

Gardner News

On a beautiful, sunny early morning tucked away over the railroad tracks in Gardner Cemetery, a small group of people paid tribute with American Legion Post No. 19 to honor the men and women who have died during all the wars with American involvement.

One set of Legion members marched to the left and through the gates, holding flags while the other group with their secured rifles marched to the right and behind the headstones armed and ready for a gun salute.

A legion member read prayers and thoughts about the meaning of the day.

“Let us always honor the memory of those brave soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines who gave the supreme sacrifice so we may live in this country that is so free,” he said. “Let us be reminded of life, liberty, justice, freedom and democracy. That we may be ever grateful to those of our comrades that gave so much for their country. Greater love has no man than this, a man that lay down his life for his friends.”

Three gunshots rang out, echoing throughout the cemetery.

One of the Legion members said the practice of firing three volleys over the grave originated in the old custom of halting the fighting in order to remove the dead from the battlefield.

“Three volleys meant the dead had been properly cared for and the side was ready to resume the battle,” he said.

The memorial service was brief, but the emotions from the crowd honoring brave American service members was full.

Gardner was settled in 1857 and shortly after on a little hill southwest of town a square with six east-west lanes and a road around the outside was chosen as the Gardner Cemetery site.

Potter’s fields lines the roadway and only the one of the east side is left today.

The oldest cemetery records were lost in an early fire according to the Gardner Cemetery and some of the lots and burials will never be known. Additionally, many graves are unmarked because the wood headboards have rotted.

The first recorded plat was in 1866 with 154 lots.

When walking through the cemetery, a visitor can spot a headstone here and there with a persons headstone dated back to the Civil War.

Memorial Day did not start out as a long weekend for hot dogs, store sales, lake parties and camping trips. It began as Decoration Day to honor the Union Soldiers killed in action during the Civil War.

Memorial Day was declared a national holiday in 1971 by Congress and according to the U.S. Dept. of Veterans’ Affairs the day goes back to right after the end of the American Civil War. It wasn’t until after World War 1 when all military members from all U.S. wars were honored.

Some historians believe the first memorial days were started in the South, namely Charleston, S.C., at a horse track Confederate soldiers had turned into a prison for Union soldiers. The Black community organized a burial for the Union prisoners and built a fence around it. On May 1, 1965, Charleston held an event with a parade, spiritual readings, songs and picnicking. A commemorative marker was place at the site in 2010.

One of the first days was also held in Columbus, Miss., on April 25, 1866. Women took flowers and decorated the graves of Confederate soldiers who perished in the battle at Shiloh. The tradition of placing flowers on veterans’ graves continued again and going forward on May 5, 1866, by the Grand Army of the Republic.

Memorial Day is now commemorated on the last Monday of May. It is believed by historians this day was chosen because of the influence of John A. Logan, a Illinois U.S. representative in 1858 and veteran of the Mexican War. It has been said he felt the day should take place in May when flowers are in full bloom.

At the end of Monday’s ceremony, Legion members folded away the flags, securely stored the rifles and quietly headed out Edgerton Cemetery to repeat the ceremony.

Edgerton Cemetery was established in 1858 and sits south of downtown at Sunflower Road and West 207th Street. The Legion also hosted a community breakfast open to the public.