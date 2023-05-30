Johnson County approves truck traffic ban on Gardner Road

Lynne Hermansen

Gardner News

The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved prohibiting truck traffic on Gardner Road, from West 199th to West 215th streets, after a heated discussion Thursday.

Commission Chair Mike Kelly said officials wanted to do what was in the best interest of the safety of the people who reside and work in southwest Johnson County.

“I, like others, share the frustration of the piecemeal process that has been going through for months now,” he said.

Kelly said unfortunately the piece of the road seemed reactive to the other previous actions that were necessary and recommended by the county’s planning department, based on other actions taken by the City of Gardner and Miami County.

Kelly said he thought it was incumbent upon the county to work with Miami County and the other municipalities of Gardner, Edgerton and Spring Hill, along with Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden, to develop a comprehensive plan.

“It is not in our best interest to make rash decisions regarding lane closures other than the ones recommended today because they haven’t necessarily been studied, and we don’t know the unintended consequences,” he said.

Kelly said he agreed with the individuals who spoke during the public comment period, stating the county needed to take a broader approach to addressing the problem in the interest of rural residents.

Sharing his concerns was Rod Richardson, of Spring Hill, who said he lived off of West 199th Street, near Lackman and Pflum, for the past 35 years and had seen numerous overturned and stuck trucks.

“We have been waiting and waiting for an improvement to 199th,” he said. “We need a study commissioned to either what can be done to improve West 199th Street or to determine what safety measures can be implemented to make this a safer road,” he said.

Richardson said the county had been looking at the secondary road issues since 2009 and 2010 and road improvements were long overdue, noting they should have been completed between the U.S. Highway 169 and U.S. Highway 69 projects.

Richardson said he had also sent numerous photos to Kelly, showing the amount of trucks repeatedly overturned in the area near his and surrounding neighbors property.

Jennifer Williams, rural Spring Hill, said she was highly affected by the constant truck traffic near her residence at Moonlight Road and West 215th Street.

Just a few days ago, Williams said, she watched multiple semitrailers repeatedly back up on 215th Street, from Gardner Road and Moonlight Road, causing havoc and traffic jams. Some of those have caused preventable accidents that have been deadly in the past.

Williams said one of those accidents was her dad’s best friend being decapitated from going under a tractor-trailer.

“Miami County has thankfully blocked what they can after they sat on a study for eight years, because unfortunately, just like you, didn’t want to take action without the MARC transportation committee, they wanted that east-west route, so you held out until Gardner did something,” she said.

Williams said she was grateful for the City of Gardner taking action on the issue to push the county to do something on the matter.

“Finally, we are getting some movement, some safety, so we are grateful for Gardner, we are grateful it caused you to do something so these last two miles can be protected,” she said. “Thank you. It has been a long process.”

Williams said Gardner Road is a high-traffic area where drivers consistently go well over the posted speed limit of 45 mph.

The neighbors are going out to help guide the trucks where to go, because they are hearing the independent drivers are unable to afford the $800 for the special driver maps.

Williams said she would suggest a billboard be placed on Interstate 35 northbound and southbound, instructing trucks that they get off on Homestead Lane to access the intermodal because the drivers have issues with Google Maps mapping the area incorrectly.

“They don’t know Homestead is 207th Street,” she said. “That would solve so many problems. And now that you don’t have to worry about being sued by Gardner, they can get that last section done off the mile of the Interstate. We should be good to go.”

Commissioner Michael Ashcraft said he thought Williams’ recommendation for signage was thoughtful and a good idea.

When the intermodal opened 15 years ago, Pietig said, the county talked to KDOT about signage. However, state officials said they did not put up signage for private businesses, and leave it to the locals to determine traffic flow.

Ashcraft said he understood, but that Williams’ suggestion was for street name clarification, which seemed reasonable since trucks have different mapping systems.

“It might relieve misdirection… and be helpful,” he said.

Pietig said it started back with Gardner’s decision to close West 199th Street to truck traffic, from Gardner to Clare roads last year.

“It was just mentioned that folks follow their GPS and not necessarily the signage,” he said.

Pietig said the county was concerned trucks would travel on substandard roads to circumvent going on West 199th Street.

“So that is where we blanketed this area with no truck postings to help law enforcement in keeping the trucks off of these stretches of road,” he said.

Pietig said Gardner had received reports of trucks backing up and making U-turns on Gardner Road

“More importantly, once Miami County closed Gardner Road south of West 215th Street, trucks do not have a lawful maneuver,” he said.

Pietig said it puts Gardner in a situation where the county needs to look at their stretch of road between the interstate and West 199th Street

Second District Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara said it had been an ongoing problem since the development of the intermodal/Logistics Park in Edgerton.

“The State of Kansas (and) we, the taxpayers, have spent millions and millions in improving the exit at Homestead Road, and for some reason KDOT is not allowing signage to indicate that is the route the trucks should be taking,” she said. “I echo the sentiment that we need to lobby KDOT. These are incredible safety issues. We already had one truck driver killed because he was out of his truck and trying to figure out how to maneuver his vehicle to get back onto the correct track.”

O’Hara said she received video from two semi-trucks having an accident a few days ago that were backing across Gardner Road

“This has been a struggle for years,” she said.

O’Hara said the Mid-America Regional Council has for years supported an east-west highway for the area.

“We in the community 20 years ago defeated the south Johnson County metro connection,” she said. “I know there are a lot of people interested in having West 199th Street designated as that new quote unquote corridor, but I will assure you people in south Johnson County will fight it tooth and nail. What we want, what the community wants is semi-truck traffic banned from all of the county’s secondary roads.”

O’Hara said the roads were inadequate.

“It is ridiculous that we hesitated at all,” she said. “CARNAP clearly states that our roads are not intended for interstate truck traffic, and we simply need to make sure that we direct our good solid truck drivers the correct way and that is through Homestead.”

O’Hara introduced an amendment banning all truck traffic on all secondary roads in the county — a move intensely debated before failing 2-5, with O’Hara and Commissioner Ashcraft in favor.

West 199th Street, between Gardner Road and 215th St., is located in the district represented by Commissioner Shirley Allenbrand.

Allenbrand said she couldn’t support the amendment because there was a correct process the county needed to go through.

Allenbrand said Pietig and his staff had been meeting with officials on a regular basis trying to work on a solution.

Allenbrand said everyone including the sheriff’s office had been involved with the original study.

“We do need to do another study, I believe, to look at that other part,” she said. “It’s been an ongoing situation.”

Allenbrand said her heart breaks for the people who live in the areas affected by the truck traffic.

“Every time we do a knee-jerk reaction, it causes an issue somewhere else, and that’s the problem,” she said.

Allenbrand said the trucks are turning around in unsafe areas and going off the road into ditches.

“Again, this is not fixed, we still have much work to do,” she said.

Allenbrand said her concern was that KDOT was already upset with the controversy, and it needed to be planned as one voice.

“I wish it could be fixed overnight, but it is not going to be,” she said.

Allenbrand said she could not imagine seeing the truck accidents and issues on a daily basis.

Pietig said when they looked at the southwest area with Miami County, Gardner, Edgerton, Spring Hill and the sheriff’s office, they did traffic counts and looked at where the trucks were driving and the affected intersections before making recommendations that he could not promise were followed.

“The thought was 199th should remain open to truck traffic, and if you approve development that creates truck traffic, it is probably best to accommodate versus no trucks because that tends to move the problem to other areas and make the problem even bigger because they are taking longer routes,” he said.

Pietig said there were no major developments on the east side of U.S. Highway 169 creating truck traffic and any improvements would be 10 years down the road.

“It still needs improvements,” he said. “It is a matter of funding and priorities. If the county is interested in investing sooner, we can certainly look at those improvements sooner, but that is probably in the $25-million range.”

Allenbrand said they looked at speed limits for the area and planned them alongside input from the sheriff’s office. She said fixing West 199th Street between Gardner Road and Clare Road would have to be a joint project with the county.

Pietig said it would be the City of Gardner’s project, and they do not have a plan for the three-mile stretch in the next five years.

O’Hara and Ashcraft requested insight from Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden on the traffic conditions of secondary county roads.

Hayden said deputies put their lives at risk every day.

“The curve radiuses do not support trucks turning around,” he said. “

Hayden said a man was killed at West 207th Street because he couldn’t make the curve radius onto 207th St.

“He downs the signs or goes into the ditch and tips over,” he said. “That is not rare.”

Hayden said he lives in the rural part of the county and drives the roads everyday.

“I get onto Moonlight at 151st St., a semi is turning, I have to back up so he can turn onto Moonlight off of 151st,” he said. “That happens every single day in Johnson County.”

Hayden said he could show videos of what his deputies were up against every day, getting killed or injured standing alongside the roads pulling people over.

“We had a truck fall off the road at Dillie Road,” he said. “It took 12 hours to get it cleared.”

Hayden said it was easy to say they needed a study to examine the issue.

“But it is pretty simple,” he said. “You designate truck routes and make them drive there. These secondary roads are extremely dangerous for my staff and our citizens. As far as I am concerned, there shouldn’t be any interstate semi-truck traffic on any secondary roads.”

Hayden said the county had enough exemptions for deliveries, construction and excavation.

“But these over-the-road tractor-trailers are too long, even when deliveries are made,” he said. “It is dangerous for my staff to be out there. Now we can debate this and pontificate upon this for years and look and try to analyze, but I am tired of it.”

Hayden said the roads should have been designated as truck routes and non-truck routes a decade ago.

“I sat right there,” he said pointing at commissioners. “And we wanted to do it, but it got postponed and passed along and pontificated for years. It needs to stop. How many people need to be killed? How many trucks need to be tipped over? How many of our citizens need to be put at risk while we pontificate about what is best for MARC? We need to stop the traffic on secondary roads.”

Allenbrand said she was frustrated with Hayden not attending the safety meetings, especially because she personally contacted him for his expertise.

“Now it sounds like you are against what resulted from the original meeting,” she said. “Your team was part of the meeting.”

Allenbrand continued to share her frustrations with Hayden, and what she said was his appearance to O’Hara’s amendment to ban truck traffic on all county secondary roads.

“This is in the district I live in, and it affects other districts as well,” she said.

Hayden said Allenbrand did not live in the affected rural area, but Olathe’s Cedar Creek neighborhood. Allenbrand said it was her district.

“Again we have been working with professional staff and with different cities and there is no way to go in and start dictating that we are going to start closing all these other roads,” she said. “I am frustrated as a commissioner, and I know where I live and where you live, but it is a frustration for everyone in this district. I wish we could work together as a team.”

Hayden said they had met with the Kansas Highway Patrol, KDOT and every municipal police department.

“And commissioner, you weren’t there either,” he said. “Kansas Highway Patrol and KDOT were amazed that we allow any truck traffic on our secondary roads with over-the-road semis. My officers are at risk out there.”

Hayden said it was time to do something.

“I am not saying close truck traffic,” he said. “I am saying designate routes, build roads that can support it, that have the curve radius that can withstand and has shoulders that can stop them, and let us do what we need to do.”

Hayden said all of the secondary roads did not have the curve radius or shoulders to support the trucks.

“Is it going to be cheap? No,” he said. “But it is going to be less expensive than all the fatalities, and all the people hurt because we are not willing to do the right thing.”

O’Hara said the actions were not from all the planning and talking to cities but the City of Gardner closing West 199th Street from Gardner Road to Clare Road that prompted action from the county.

“My constituents are in danger,” she said. “To even think about allowing these huge semi trucks, this interstate traffic, to be on our secondary roads, there is already a truck route and it is called I-35. I urge the commission that this is not rash, and my constituents deserve the same consideration. Please put safety first.”

Kelly said it was a safety issue for everyone involved.

“I recognize we all care about the safety and health of the people of Johnson County,” he said. “For anyone to imply otherwise, I think it is incredibly disingenuous.”

Kelly said he believed commissioners needed to understand the consequences of any actions they make.

Kelly said more time needed to be spent on the issue, and looked forward to working on the matter in the weeks and months ahead.

“I think we understand now there needs to be a more broader solution,” he said.

In the end, commissioners unanimously approved prohibiting truck traffic on Gardner Road, from West 199th to West 215th streets. Commissioners also passed an amendment by O’Hara to jointly compose a letter from the county and surrounding municipalities, along with the sheriff’s office, requesting KDOT post signage along the interstate, directing trucks to Homestead Lane for intermodal access.